United States Representative Pat Fallon, who represents the Fourth Congressional District of Texas, which includes Hunt and Rockwall counties, has scheduled an online Tele-Town Hall this evening, concerning the situation at the United States/Mexico border.
The session begins at 7 p.m. and those seeking additional information and a chance to opt-in to answer questions concerning the event can log onto his web site at https://fallon.house.gov/
