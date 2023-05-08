State Rep. Bryan Slaton R-Royse City) has resigned from the Texas House, following multiple calls from members of his own party to step down in the wake of a report issued this weekend by the House General Investigative Committee
Slaton issued the following statement this afternoon:
"This is to inform the people of my legislative district, The Governor of the State of Texas, and the House of Representatives, that I hereby resign as a member of the legislature effective immediately. It has been an honor to represent my friends, neighbors and the great people and communities of House District 2. They voted overwhelmingly to send me to the Capitol as their representative in two elections, and I worked daily to meet their expectations. My decision today is to ensure that their expectations will continue to be met by a new representative who will also work hard on their behalf. I am grateful to my many colleagues in the House who fought with me to improve our state for all Texans, and to those who, even when we could not agree, extended their friendship. I look forward to spending more time with my young family, and will continue to find ways to serve my community and all citizens across our great state."
Officials with the Republican Party in each of the counties represented by Rep. Bryan Slaton had called for his resignation, following the release of the House General Investigating Committee Report
“The report is well researched and documents actions inappropriate for an individual holding office,” said Hunt County Republican Chiarman David Hale. “For the good of the Republican Party and the values we hold dear, it is with deep sadness we publicly call for House District 2 Bryan Slaton to resign. We continue to ask for prayers for all involved.”
The comments were echoed by most of Hunt County’s Precinct Chairs, who had added their names to the statement, alongside Van Zandt County Republican Chair Lance Lenz, Van Zandt Republican Chair.
And also Monday morning, 10 members of the 11 member Hopkins County Republican Party Executive Committee called for Slaton’s resignation.
“After reading the report of the House General Investigating Committee … there is no other recommendation that we can make,” said Hopkins County Republican Party Chairman Donnie W. Wisenbaker. “While we commend Representative Slaton for much good work, we cannot condone conduct unbecoming a member of the House of Representatives as set forth by the House rules and the laws of the State of Texas. It is our hope that Representative Slaton will heed our call and let the healing process begin with his family, the victim and her family, and all other parties involved. We encourage everyone to continue in prayer and lift all involved up in prayer to God for his loving comfort and healing.”
Slaton’s attorney, Patrick Short, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
The Texas Tribune reported the House General Investigative Committee recommended Saturday to expel Slaton from the House, after finding that he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a subordinate.
In a speech from the floor, Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, chairman of the House General Investigating Committee, said Slaton's behavior was "induced by alcohol" that the representative provided the 19-year-old woman.
"Rep. Slaton then acted systematically to influence that subordinate and multiple witnesses to obstruct the investigation,” Murr said.
Murr said expelling Slaton was necessary to protect the "dignity and integrity" of the Legislature.
After Murr's speech, clerks distributed the report. Members sat silently for about 10 minutes and read it. Slaton remained seated at his desk, occasionally peering at his phone. Speaker Dade Phelan then resumed normal legislative business.
Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom also issued a statement Monday, after reading a copy of the committe’s report.
“The report … is appalling,” Ransom said. “The details are worse than can even be reported by media. As such, he should resign immediately without being expelled by the legislature. Hunt County and the City of Greenville have been without representation for too long - it is past time for our constituents to be fairly represented in Austin.”
