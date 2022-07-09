Hunt County remains under a ban on outdoor burning, as the county and the surrounding area continue to dry out under worsening drought conditions.
The Texas A&M Forest Service indicated Hunt County and adjacent counties were under “extremely dry” conditions Saturday, as there has been little rain in the past few weeks.
Hunt County’s ban on outdoor burning prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson.
The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
Hunt County and all of North Texas remain under a heat advisory due to the temperatures which are forecast to continue to rise in the triple digits each afternoon.
