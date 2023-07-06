The Texas Department of Transportation has announced additional changes are expected along Interstate 30 this weekend.
The eastbound Interstate 30 frontage road will open to traffic at 3 p.m. Friday.
Motorists should be aware of a traffic switch at Dalrock Road, in which access to Dalrock Rd. will be limited. Eastbound traffic can only access Dalrock Rd. by exiting at Bass Pro Drive and traveling the eastbound I-30 frontage road. The current exit will remain open to allow access to the Sapphire Bay Development and Marina but will not provide access to northbound Dalrock Rd.
Traffic traveling from the President George Bush Turnpike will need to stay left at the I-30 interchange to access the frontage road. Southbound Dalrock Rd. will have direct access to westbound I-30 only.
Drivers are urged to plan ahead for extra travel time.
