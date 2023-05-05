The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released a statement this afternoon, confirming remains found are those of Michael Chambers, missing since 2017:
On November 30, 2022, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the discovery of possible human remains in a wooded area just off U.S. Highway 276 east of the City of East Tawakoni, Texas. The Texas Rangers and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Rains County Sheriff’s Office with the recovery and investigation into the remains. The remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth, Texas to be examined and to seek identification of the remains.
Since the recovery of the remains investigators have awaited the results of the examination, the process of obtaining a DNA profile and process of identifying the DNA profile. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office recently obtained those results and have been in contact with family members of the identified person.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has learned the human remains located in Rains County are the remains of Michael Glenn Chambers. Michael Chambers was a retired Dallas Firefighter and was reported missing on March 10, 2017.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones stated “I ask for the continued prayers for the Chambers family. Mr. Chambers family have waited for answers for a long time, and I hope this brings some closure to the Chambers family. This remains an open investigation and my office will continue to diligently investigate this case.”
This is an open investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.