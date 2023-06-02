The current school year just wrapped up, but registration is already underway for the upcoming Tools For School event.
Tools For School is expected to assist students in in grades Kindergarten through 6th grade for the 2023-2024 school year.
Online registration is currently underway and continues through Saturday at the folliowing link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfVQMFN2cDB50kJSEvhSCFdlJW8GtSCbtyyMx7RovPYYzsoZw/viewform
Those wanting additional information can call Kristi at 903-422-6764 or email kristi@tools-for-school.org
The annual backpack and school supplies giveaway will again be a drive-thru event and is scheduled 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 5 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley Street. in Greenville.
Parents/Guardians will be able to pick up registration cards July 31-August 1.
Tools for School, Inc. (TFS) is a non-profit organization located in Greenville, Texas. Each year, they provide backpacks for K-6th grade students full of school supplies.
