Hunt and Rockwall counties were included by the Texas Agrilife Extension/Forest Service as being among a wide swath of North Texas Thursday as being under a “very high” danger of grass fires, due to the recent lack of significant rainfall, low humidities and gusty winds. Many of the fire departments in the affected area were involved in responding to multiple large fires today. None of the counties are included under burn bans, but fire officials are urging local residents to use extreme caution when conducting any planned fires. There should be some relief starting Friday, as a cold front brings chances for rainfall.
Region under increased fire danger
Brad Kellar
Reporter
