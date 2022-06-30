Two Greenville teenagers were recognized Tuesday night for an act of heroism credited with saving the lives of two people who were lying injured near a burning automobile.
Acting Police Chief Charles Starnes and Fire Chief Jeremy Powell presented Jaidyn Gray and Kameron Jones with awards for their “selfless service” to the community and others in need.
It was 10:46 on the night of May 5. A major motor vehicle accident occurred in the 800 block of Commerce Drive in Greenville, according to Starnes.
The accident sent the vehicle rolling end over end into a grassy medium and then down an embankment to a creek bed below. As the automobile flipped out of control, both occupants were ejected.
Moments after the vehicle came to rest, several citizens saw the occupants on the ground next to the wreckage. They noticed that the vehicle had started to burn.
“These citizens, later identified as Jaidyn Gray, Cameron Jones and Darren Day moved down the creek embankment and pulled both ejected occupants, who were dangerously close to the vehicle, to safety as the vehicle continued to burn,” said Starnes.
The wreckage eventually became engulfed in flames and exploded.
Starnes then recounted the statement of a Greenville police officer who helped stabilize the wreck victims before EMS arrived:
“It was apparent to me that Darren Day and the two younger males with him were directly responsible for preventing the occupants of the accident from being killed in the fire and explosion of the wreckage,” the officer stated.
Said Starnes: “It is my honor to recognize these young men and thank them for their selfless actions for our community. … Needless to say, we’re very proud of what you did, the selfless service that you showed out there that night.”
He presented the young men with the police department’s Coin of Excellence, and Fire Chief Jeremy Powell presented the two with coins and a certificate of recognition.
City Councilwoman Kristen Washington also thanked Gray and Jones for stopping to help people in need.
“You’re showing that there is still a connection between public safety and our residents and citizens, so I personally want to thank you for what you did,” she said. “You could have kept going; you could have just went home and minded your own business, but you stopped to help a family. So thank you.”
