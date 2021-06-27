It’s summer, and every Friday at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library is Fun Day.
Last week, Ty Helton, the General Aviation Manager at Greenville’s Majors Field, presented a program about aerodynamics. He showed photos of different types of aircraft and invited the audience of kids and parents to learn about space travel, airports and flying. Helton read a book featuring Johnny, his parents and his dog Bandit (in his crate) taking a commercial flight from San Diego to Cleveland. Audience volunteers participated by locating places on a map and within an airport. Following Helton’s presentation, the youngsters made their own airplanes to fly on a runway and see how far their planes could travel.
Unlike last year, when the pandemic caused the library to close down in-person activities and functioned as a virtual location, this summer the library is fully open with big doings for folks of all ages. The staff welcomes back children and adults for a myriad of fun and educational happenings. Once again, tables and chairs are available; comfortable seating encourages visitors to sit and read.
The summer reading challenge is underway. The competition between youths and adults remained a virtual program last year but is now a major component in the library’s total reopening. The contest began on June 5 and continues through July 31. During just the first week, a total of 50,972 pages were read, with 11,799 pages by adults and 33,173 by youths. Through Facebook, the library provides an update on the number of pages read every Thursday morning.
“We are planning a Summer Reading Program celebration party on Saturday, July 31,” Library Director Olivia Moreno said. “If we can hit a million pages by that date, we will add another component to the party. Everyone is reading like crazy. It’s wonderful! We place our reading goals based on how much kids should be reading in the summer, but it’s just a measuring tactic; they can go beyond that if they want.
“We kicked off our summer activities for the children recently when Daniella March, the program assistant for the 4-H Club for Hunt County, let us house an incubator with chicken eggs at the Reference Desk so that we can all watch the chickens hatch. We got to see the babies in the eggs through candlelighting, and we also got to see and pet a 6-month-old hen. 4-H provided all of the equipment so that we can do this throughout the summer.”
The library now has its own mascot, an unexpected visitor.
“One day, a turtle wandered into the library,” Moreno said. “He found us. We named him Leonardo, the Library Turtle, Leo for short. He’s much healthier since he’s been with us. His colors are a much deeper green than when he arrived.”
Starting in June, youngsters were invited to join children’s librarian Christie Melton and children’s reference librarian Jennifer Moses to participate in the library’s “Tails & Tales” events. These are animal “tails” and story “tales.” Storytime begins each Wednesday at 11 a.m. featuring tales with various topics such as mermaids, dragons and gingerbread. Then every Fun Friday at 1 p.m. during June and July, a speaker brings along materials and special (could have tails!) guests to educate and entertain the audience.
Also at the library, preschoolers can check out kits reinforcing what they learned at “Tails & Tales.”
Located in the children’s section of the library are five computers for youngsters twelve years and younger.
Since the library serves the full community, grownup folks also have some dedicated summer activities besides the reading competition.
All summer long, the Thursday movie matinee for teens and adults take place at 5 p.m. On Saturdays, the “Show & Tale” middle earth and fantasy movies begin at 1 p.m.
“For our adults, we have an online art contest and the ‘Tell Your Tale’ short story writing contest during June,” Moreno said. “Then on July 29 at 6 p.m., winners of the short story contest will be invited to the library to read their stories. Also, during July, we are sponsoring an online photo contest with entries accepted from July 6 to July 24.”
At the final “Show & Tale” on Saturday, July 24 at 4 p.m., attendees are asked to dress up as their favorite fantasy characters. After the film, one winner and two runners-up will win prizes.
Speaking of fun, “Library Jeopardy” gives adults a chance to “give their answers in the form of a question” at the impressively realistic “Jeopardy” board. Each person gets to play once weekly and is given points cards to keep track of his or her answers. The champion at the end of the summer will win a grand prize. During June, all of the questions are based on literary themes. Then, in July, the subject matter will shift to local history.
Throughout the year, the library offers a rich environment of information and entertainment, and, of course, all manner of books. In addition to a DVD section with fiction and nonfiction movies and TV series, the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library contains audio books, Spanish language books, teen graphic novels, large print books and Braille books. The library also offers travel books and access to The Great Courses series. In 2021, a test prep center was added. Teens and adults have access to 12 computers.
Adult services librarian Danny Puckett is in charge of the reference area which includes local history and the genealogical center.
In the future, Moreno looks forward to adding age specific seating areas.
“We’d like to have tween and teen areas so that the groups can hang out together,” Moreno said.
