By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
Fathers have a special role to play in their child’s life. They are there to help guide them, provide the lessons of experience and, on occasion, teach driver’s education or how to the perfect football spiral.
Fathers also are known for another special feature, especially as they get a little older and have more time to spend with their prodigy. In addition to everything else, they are the fountains of wisdom referred to as “Keepers of Dad Jokes.”
It is entirely possible that almost every corny joke, groanable pun or funny quip which has been passed down through history, originally began as a Dad Joke shared between Father and child.
With the arrival of Father’s Day this weekend, the Herald-Banner asked readers to offer the best Dad Jokes they ever received from their Pop.
Lori Broughton had a couple of her father’s gems to share.
“What does Baby Corn call his father?” “Pop Corn.”
“What has more lives than a cat?” “A frog, because he croaks every day.”
• Kim Brower Rhodes said her dad’s wisdom worked in multiple ways.
“My dad always told me, relating coloring to driving: Stay within the lines. The lines are our friends.”
“My dad is always able to tell if a train had just gone through,” offered Lauren Short. “How? Because it left its tracks.”
Greenville’s own Jeopardy champion, Jared Watson, said his father imparted some nautical knowledge.
“It’s a little-known fact that Norwegian battleships have bar codes on the sides,” Watson said. “They’re there so they can Scandanavian.”
And Caleb Shreve had fond memories to share of his father.
“My dad was the absolute best and I had a wonderful childhood,” Shreve recalled. “I remember he used to put me in tires and roll me down hills. Those were Goodyears.”
Here is to Fathers everywhere and, thanks for the jokes!
