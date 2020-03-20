U.S. Congressman John Ratcliffe (R-Fate) has issued emalls to the Chambers of Commerce in House District 4, offering information on resources for smll businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic:
“Good Afternoon Chambers of Commerce,
We understand that many of your small businesses are very worried about the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and the impact in your community. Congressman Ratcliffe is committed to making sure that small business owners and community leaders have the information necessary to help during this difficult time.
As such, we are sending you information regarding actions the United States Congress and the Federal Government is taking in order to help our small businesses and we ask that you share this with your member organizations.
Attached to this email is a document entitled COVID-19: What Small Businesses Need To Know. This document is a layout of recent actions taken either by Congress, or through a federal agency. Additionally, provisions regarding qualified sick leave wagers, qualified family leave wages, and unemployment insurance for workers were provisions included in H.R. 6201 – Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was signed into law by President Trump yesterday.
Additionally, we received the following information from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) regarding tax payment deadlines being extended to July 15, 2020. Please see the attached document for additional information.
Finally, we have attached the President’s Guidelines on 15 Days to Slow the Spread and attached several websites that may be beneficial to your community, please feel free to share with your community and businesses:
Up-To-Date Information:
- What You Should Know (here)
- Travel Information (here)
- Preventing COVID-19 Spread in Communities (here)
- Higher Risk & Special Populations (here)
- Healthcare Professionals (here)
- Resources for Healthcare Facilities (here)
- Resources for Health Departments (here)
- Laboratories (here)
- Communication Resources (here)
Agency Resources and Hotline Contact Information: Below, please find agency-by-agency information, guidance, and contact information.
Resources – Below, please find agency-by-agency resources and guidance.
- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (here)
- U.S. Department of Education (here)
- U.S. Department of Agriculture (here)
- U.S. Department of Labor (here)
- U.S. Department of Homeland Security (here)
- U.S. Department of State (here)
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (here)
- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (here)
- U.S. Small Business Administration (here)
- Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (here)
As always, Congressman Ratcliffe and our office is here to help and assist you during these difficult times. Please feel free to visit Congressman Ratcliffe’s webpage dedicated to COVID-19 (https://ratcliffe.house.gov/services/resources/coronavirus-resources.htm) or reach out anyone of our offices should you have any questions or concerns.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.