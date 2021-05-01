The unofficial final vote totals have come in for the city of Greenville municipal election, with Jerry Ransom winning the mayor's race and the $50 million bond election passing by a wide margin.
Ransom received 1,064 votes (67.47%) to Cedric Dean's 513 votes (32.53%).
Ransom expressed his appreciation for the voter's support and thanked Dean for a good contest.
"I think the city has a lot of challenges, but we have a lot of opportunities too," Ransom said, noting how he anticipates the city's population to top 30,000 people in the upcoming Census.
"I’m excited about the street bond, that’s going to help us out a lot," Ransom said.
Proposition A, the $50 million bond proposal, passed with 1,311 votes in favor (82.45%) to 279 votes against (17.55%).
In the Place 1 race, Terry Thomas was in the lead with 354 votes (49.24%) to Brian Hudgeons' 188 votes (26.15%) and Ramon Rodriguez's 177 votes (24.62%) It was unclear as of Saturday night whether the contest will move to a runoff between Thomas and Hudgeons, as none of the candidates finished with more than 50 percent of the vote.
The Place 6 race was won by Kenneth D. Freeman, who received 58 votes (58.24%) to Kevin Heath's 37 votes (34.58%) and Bernardo Escobosa's 12 votes (11.21%).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.