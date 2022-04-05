Weather permitting, the eastbound I-30 off-ramp to northbound Dalrock Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8 as part of the ongoing construction project.
Drivers should plan ahead for extra travel time.
This work is part of the $142 million project to build new frontage road bridges across the lake from Bass Pro Drive to Dalrock Road, and rebuild the Dalrock Road interchange. Future projects will widen I-30 and add continuous frontage roads throughout Rockwall County. These I-30 projects are part of TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes effort to relieve congestion in major metropolitan areas.
