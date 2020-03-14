A plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and all Pats in particular, with a pedestrian parade has been postponed.
Activities with todays second annual All Pats’ Day Celebration which had been scheduled in downtown Greenville fell victim to the weather.
Organizers contacted the Herald-Banner on Friday morning to explain the event will be rescheduled, but had to be moved due to the forecast, which is calling for good chances of showers and possibly thunderstorms throughout the day.
Activities were expected to include a costume contest, the All Pats’ St. Patrick’s Pedestrian Parade with anyone named Pat, Patrick, Patty or Patricia, as well as people who has a birthday in March serving as the guests of honor, a trivia contest, scavenger hunt and more.
A make-up date had not been set as of press time Friday.
Those wanting more information can email Kevin Banks at kbanks@ci.greenville.tx.us, Byron Taylor at byron@greenvillechamber, or call the Chamber at 903-455-1510.
