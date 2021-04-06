A Rains County man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and armed kidnapping.
It was not immediately known if the charges filed against Scott Patrick Cathcart, 24, of Point, were in connection to the earlier arrests of two Hunt County residents charged in connection with two reported abductions in late March, in which two suspects had previously been charged.
Cathcart was taken into custody early Tuesday morning by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. He was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $900,000 bond on two counts each of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. It was not known whether Cathcart has an attorney or whether he would be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County district courts in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel.
Justin Ray Bishop, 36, of Quinlan and Connie Scherie Dodd, 36, of Celeste have had attorneys appointed and each remain in custody at the jail; Bishop in lieu of a total of $945,000 bond on two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dodd in lieu of $900,000 bond on two counts each of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Both Bishop and Dodd had filed writs of habeas corpus Monday with the 354th District Court, seeking the appointment of defense counsels. No hearing dates had yet been set on the writs.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office reported that at around 4:30 p.m. March 25, the office received a report of a female in the middle of the roadway on County Road 1017, stating she had been held captive and escaped.
When deputies arrived in the area, they located a white male walking down County Road CR 1017, who had obvious injuries and also stated that he and his girlfriend had been held against their will. Deputies were unable to locate the female subject in the area, but were later notified that the female subject had received a ride to the Dollar Store in Celeste. Both subjects were transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Patrol deputies and investigators went to the residence where the offense had been reported to have occurred. No one was located at the residence.
The two victims were further interviewed and said they were held against their will and assaulted inside the residence on County Road 1017 by three individuals.
A search warrant of the residence was served on the morning of March 26, during which evidence was seized confirming the reported criminal offenses, at which time Bishop and Dodd were taken into custody.
Aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping are both first degree felonies, with each count punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.
