Umbrellas were brought out to dodge some passing showers today as Hunt County joined in the local observance of the 71st Annual National Day of Prayer.
The interdenominational service was held at noon outside of the Hunt County Courthouse and was organized by the Greenville Ministerial Fellowship and the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance
Prayers were offered for families, community, schools, government and other entities.
The theme for this year's National Day of Prayer is “Exalt the Lord who has Established Us.”
Thursday’s event is scheduled to be an .
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
The Royse City American Legion Post No. 11 is also hosting an observance, scheduled starting at 5 p.m. at Cookston Court in downtown Royse City.
