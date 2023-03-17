The arrival of spring will be welcomed in Caddo Mills next weekend with a major vehicle show, live music and more.
The second annual SpringFest Car Show is scheduled for 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Redline Raceway, 5326 FM 1565 and is being presented by Gearheads for Christ and the Caddo Mills Economic Development Association.
The vehicle show will include awards to be presented in more than 30 categories. Each entry into the show is $20. The vehicle show starts at noon, with awards handed out at 5:30 p.m.
For an additional $20, vehicle show participants can run their automobiles along the dragway. Funds raised from the races will go towards local charities. The track is scheduled to go hot at noon.
The day will also include more than 60 merchandise vendors and live music from Zach Romo, 30 Miles East with Michael Summers, Billie Jo Jones, Phillip Farmer and Cody Creswell.
There will also be food trucks and axe-throwing events.
Spectators can enter from FM 1565.
The Caddo Mills Economic Development Corporation is also recommending visitors take a stop at the Caddo Mills Farmers Market, which will be open starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Additional information on Saturday’s events is available at caddomillsedc.com or by calling 903-259-2593.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.