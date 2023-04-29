What is vaping?
Vaping is breathing in and exhaling the aerosol that is produced by a battery-powered smoking device, called an e-cigarette, that heats liquid ingredients into a vapor. The ingredients include nicotine, flavorings, and other chemicals, many of which are toxic. Some vaping products contain marijuana or other drugs.
Vapes are small and often disguised as USB flash drives, cell phones, pens, erasers or lipstick. Some are disposable while others can be reused by charging the device and by replacing the e-liquid. Vapes come in sweet flavors that disguise the harsh taste of nicotine and other chemicals contained in the e-liquid.
Why do I need to quit?
• People who use e-cigarettes are up to four times more likely to start smoking cigarettes.
• It is illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase, possess or use e-cigarettes.
• Vapes have a high level of extremely addictive nicotine, some with an amount equal to about 20 cigarettes.
• The vapor made from e-cigarettes is not made of water, it contains harmful chemicals and very fine particles that are inhaled into the lungs.
• Nicotine is harmful to the developing brain and the brain keeps developing until about age 25.
• Negative health effects including coughing, wheezing, behavioral and mood changes, headaches, seizures, vomiting, and potential severe lung injury.
• Vaping negatively affects attention, learning, and impulse control, especially in young people.
• Vaping is expensive.
How Do I Quit?
When a person stops vaping, they can experience intense withdrawal including strong cravings, irritability, fatigue, headache, sleeplessness and difficulty concentrating. Thankfully, there is a lot of support out there for people who want to quit.
• This is Quitting is a mobile program to designed to help teens and young adults to quit. Join for free by texting DITCHVAPE to 88709. Users receive age-appropriate messages tailored to their enrollment date or quit date. Throughout the program, users can text COPE, STRESS, SLIP or MORE to receive instant support.
• Parents can text QUIT to (202) 899-7550 to sign up to receive text messages designed specifically for parents of vapers.
• If you are an adult looking for support to quit vaping or stop using any tobacco product, BecomeAnEX, , is a free, digital quit-smoking plan and community created by Truth Initiative in collaboration with Mayo Clinic.
