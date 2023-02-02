One Hunt County city is in line to receive a big state grant which will help improve a local park.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission recently approved more than $9.8 million in local park grants to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities.
The competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis. Once funded, the sites must remain parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained and open to the public.
Small Community Recreation Grants serve towns of less than 20,000 and were awarded to nine communities.
The City of Quinlan received a $150,000 small community grant for its Quinlan Community Park project. Proposed developments include a concrete trail, exercise stations, solar LED trail lighting, pickleball courts, ballfields, native landscaping and interpretive signage.
Twenty community parks statewide will gain nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields. The commission, which administers the local park grants program for Texas, awarded grants to projects in various categories based on community population and scope.
For more information about the local park grants program, visit the TPWD local park grants page.
