The spring Pyrofest is scheduled in Caddo Mills Friday through Sunday. Pyrotechnic Artists of Texas is hosting the event on the grounds of Nelson’s Fireworks, 2768 Interstate 30 in Caddo Mills. The organization noted that due to COVID 19 the event will be open to members and member's families only.
Hobbyists with professional fireworks display companies from across the state are being invited to participate. The official description of the Pyrofest indicates the event begins Friday with classes on building fireworks, open manufacturing and open shooting all day.
On Saturday there will be open shooting, manufacturing, classes, and a large display at dark, with additional open shooting after the display.
Sunday is designated as a clean up day and a farewell until the next event.
Additional information about the event and about Pyrotechnic Artists of Texas, based in Lewisville, is available at the organization’s web site at fire ants.org
Nelson’s Fireworks at the intersection of Interstate 30 and FM 1903 sits on what was once the family farm. Brothers Rex and Roy Nelson own and operate the company, which also includes locations in Rockwall and across North Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.