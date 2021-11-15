The punishment phase is starting today in the potential death penalty capital murder trial of a Travis County man, indicted in connection with a 2016 double homicide of a mother and daughter near Commerce.
The trial of Tyrone Jamaal Williams is continuing in the 196th District Court.
Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker has indicated he intends to seek the death penalty if Williams is convicted of capital murder.
Williams, 35, of San Marcos, has pleaded not guilty to an indictment with two counts of capital murder in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales, 27, and her mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales, 51 at a residence just outside of Commerce.
Williams is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $1.18 million bond.
