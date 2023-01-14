AUSTIN — The Texas Public Utilities Commission did not vote on a new market redesign during its meeting Thursday, instead indicating it was willing to take additional feedback.
During a public comment period, the agency received more than 1,000 pages of comments and feedback on various potential market redesigns presented in a report by the consulting firm Energy and Environmental Economics, or E3, last year.
PUCT Chairman Peter Lake said that while no vote would be taken, he still remained committed to the Performance Credit Mechanism, or PCM, model. This redesign option differs from the E3 report recommendation.
PCM establishes an additional revenue stream for power operators by allowing them to earn “performance credits” for power available during peak hours.
Grid leaders said they prefer this method because it provides an incentive for generation and innovation as companies compete to provide the greatest amount of energy for the lowest cost. They also said they believe the model would reduce cost because by making the grid more reliable it reduces the number of days where energy power prices skyrocket.
“I still believe PCM is the best mechanism to fulfill our obligation under (Senate Bill 3) to ensure reliability in ERCOT during periods of low dispatchable power,” Lake said. “(PCM) is a comprehensive solution that sets a clear reliability standard as required by SB 3. It's not a band aid, it's not a dabble here on the edges, a touch over in the side of the grid. It ensures systemwide reliability.”
The model was also backed by Gov. Greg Abbott who, in a letter earlier this week, said that PCM should be “given strong consideration.”
“The PCM best meets this call because it is based on a reliability standard, incentivizes new dispatchable generation, and maintains Texas’ energy-only market,” Abbott said in the letter.
However, PCM would be a novel concept. It is not used anywhere else in the world, so Texas would have to start from scratch to create it and it may be difficult for potential market participants to understand.
Some market participants have previously told lawmakers that in their evaluation of the model, they do not believe it will perform as agency leaders predict.
The PUCT is only obligated under SB 3 to make a recommendation to lawmakers on a potential market redesign. Lawmakers, who just entered the 88th Legislative session on Tuesday, will be tasked with giving the agency further direction.
If PCM is ultimately selected, cost estimates are around $2 million-$4 million, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.