A version of an often-used telephone scam, featuring the promised reward of a big money prize, is apparently circulating in the Hunt County area once again.
A local resident contacted the paper Wednesday morning, indicating she had received a call from someone saying they were with Publisher’s Clearinghouse who told here she had won a multi-million prize. All she had to do was to load a pre-paid card to cover “fees and taxes” from a local business and forward the information to the company. Despite the caller reportedly being very aggressive and persistent, she was not duped and cut the slammer off.
Over the past few years the Herald-Banner has heard multiple similar tales, the latest round was reported in late 2020. In one scheme the caller claims to be a law enforcement officer and threatens to place the victim under arrest unless a payment is made for a non-existent fine, or the caller purports to be with the Internal Revenue Service and is seeking the payment of back taxes.
Regardless, none of the above agencies would be calling an individual seeking money over the phone through a pre-paid card, Western Union, MoneyGram or anything similar.
During the summer of 2017, the Federal Trade Commission issued a notice, warning of the Publisher’s Clearing House scam circulating at that time.
“Paying to collect a prize is a scam. Every time,” said Lisa Lake, FTC Consumer Education Specialist, who explained there is a reason why the scammers seek the pre-paid method. “Because it’s nearly impossible to trace that money – and you’ll almost never get your money back.”
Information on how to protect yourself from this type of scam or any other scam can be obtained from the Federal Trade Commission website at no cost: www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1
