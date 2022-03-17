W. Walworth Harrison Public Library will host a celebration of science fiction, fantasy and other elements of “geek culture” at its LitCon on Saturday.
The library organized its first LitCon in 2019 as a way to promote graphic novels (which can be thought of as long-form comic books) to engage young readers.
“Unfortunately, there's still some stigma about graphic novels, where some parents think they're just comic books and not real literature, so we started LitCon to show off our collection of graphic novels so people can see what they have to offer and how they can encourage kids to read more,” said Children's Librarian Christie Melton.
The "Dog Man” series and mangas (which are translated Japanese graphic novels) such as “My Hero Academia” are some of the most popular graphic novels in the library's collection, Melton said.
This year's LitCon—which will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday—will feature vendors, one of which will be comic artist/author Fred Keel, who will be selling some of his artwork.
The event will also include games in the form of a “retrograde arcade,” in which attendees will be able to play a variety of vintage home video gaming systems like Atari and the original Nintendo Entertainment System. In addition to video games, sessions of classic tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons will also be played at the library's LitCon.
Of course, like Comic Con and other fandom gatherings, library staff encourage attendees to wear costumes depicting some of their favorite characters. At past LitCons, the library has been visited by “cosplayers,” who wear elaborate costumes such as Bumblebee from "Transformers," Godzilla, Ghostbusters and Mandalorians from "Star Wars."
In addition to the fun and games, lunch provided by In-N-Out Burger will also be served at LitCon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
W. Walworth Harrison Public Library is located at 1 Lou Finney Lane (behind Super 1 Foods) in Greenville.
