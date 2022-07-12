The city of Greenville wants to hear from residents, employees, visitors and other stakeholders about its downtown and what it could be in the future.
Feedback on what should be preserved, what should be changed, and what downtown could be in the future will be key to the planning process.
Toward that end, the city is hosting the Downtown Design Studio, a come-and-go event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16. There will also be a presentation at 5 p.m. to review the day’s observations. This event will be hosted at the Landmark on Lee Street located at 2920 Lee St.
In combination with the Downtown Design Studio come-and-go event, a downtown master plan website: DTGreenvilleTX.com has been launched as a digital project hub that offers opportunities for input and collaboration. The site will be live through the end of August and welcomes all to provide feedback for downtown Greenville. Once the Downtown Design Studio is complete, a recap will be drafted by the planning team and will be posted for review.
The feedback and ideas gathered from this Downtown Design Studio will contribute to the creation of the Downtown Master Plan.
The bid to bring from vibrancy to downtown Greenville has picked up steam over the past year. In August 2021, the Vision 2022 committee was launched to explore ways to revitalize downtown Greenville. In May, the city council followed up with a $170,000 expenditure to bring aboard Peloton Land Solutions, a professional planning and engineering consultant that will work with Vision 2022. Peloton intends to develop a “snapshot” of the current situation downtown as well as review and analyze downtown infrastructure and the cost of updating it.
According to its proposal, Peloton also will engage with the community to elicit feedback and create an interactive website to act as a community “engagement hub” for the master plan
At Saturday’s come-and-go event, there will be a bounce house and a Kids’ Design Station, as well as fun and meaningful activities for all ages within the community to collaborate on what should happen downtown. The Studio will be followed by a short presentation highlighting the day’s observations and ideas from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend
“We have a great opportunity to ensure that downtown is a fun, vibrant, and thriving destination for people to live, work, play, study, and more. We are at a stage in our city’s development that involves an important commitment that needs to be made – to properly and fully support downtown through planning, design, funding, improvements, and bold action,” said Mayor Jerry Ransom.
Form more information, visit www.DTGreenvilleTX.com.
