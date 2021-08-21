The public is invited iTuesday to provide their opinions on the proposed City of Greenville budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which includes a slight decrease in the city’s property tax rate and a pay increase for city employees.
But the budget and tax rate plan may be tweaked a bit before a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday’s Greenville City Council regular session, to provide for an additional property tax rate dip and/or a larger pay increase for city employees which had been requested by members of the council
City Manager Summer Spurlock will present three new options for the budget during Tuesday’s work session, starting at 4:30 p.m., with the public hearing on the budget included as part of the regular meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street.
Spurlock recommended a property tax rate of 61.20 cents per $100 valuation, three-tenths of a cent below the current rate of 61.50 cents. The city’s property tax rate last year was at 64.22 cents per $100 valuation.
The budget included a 4% merit pay increase for city employees. The employees did not receive an increase in pay during the current year.
The “no new revenue” rate, the rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue for the city from the same properties in the next fiscal year, is 57.70 cents per $100 valuation.
The budget also includes $100,000 for recruitment and retention bonuses. Precinct 2 Council member Al Atkins said the proposed tax rate reduction was a good start, but was wanting to see if Spurlock could lower it a few cents more, to around 59 cents.
Mayor Jerry Ransom was hoping the employee salary increases could be raised a little higher.
During Tuesday’s work session, Spurlock is expected to provide three options for the budget.
Option 1 would lower the proposed property tax rate to 59 cents per $100 valuation, which would require the elimination of a planned new police department command post vehicle as well as upgrades to Oak Creek Park. Option 2 would maintain the proposed tax rate, but would raise the merit pay increase to 5% by removing a special event from the recreation fund along with a planned restroom remodel.
Option 3 would lower the property tax rate to 59 cents and include the pay increase, while removing the command post, Oak Creek Park upgrades, the special event funding and the restroom remodel.
After Tuesday’s public hearing on the budget, the public hearing on the tax rate and the second public hearing on the budget is currently planned for Sept. 14, prior to the council voting on adopting the budget and tax rate during the same meeting.
