Hunt County residents are being invited tonight to learn more about the proposed implementation of an Emergency Services District for most of the county’s fire departments during the first of two scheduled public hearings regarding the district.
The district, also referred to as an ESD, would also involve the establishment of a tax rate connected to the district.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court has set first hearing for 7 p.m. tonight in the Greenville High School Auditorum, 3515 Lions Lair Road. A second public hearing for is set for 7 p.m. July 13 at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, 2821 Washington Street.
The name of the proposed district is Emergency Services District No. 1.
The boundaries of the proposed ESD are the entire territorial limits of Hunt County. except for the territorial limits of the cities of Commerce, Greenville, Josephine and Royse City.
Under a Fire Protection Agreement Contract between the commissioners' court and the members of the Hunt County Firefighters Association, each department receives a $2,400 monthly stipend from the county to assist with operating expenses.
An ESD is a political subdivision of the state of Texas that has taxing authority to provide emergency medical services, ambulance services and fire prevention and would be governed by a five-member board of commissioners, each serving two-year staggered terms. The board would be appointed by the commissioners' court.
The creation of an ESD would allow for the setting of a tax rate, with the funding going toward the county’s fire and rescue units, up to a maximum of 10 cents per $100 valuation.
Should an election be held, residents within the proposed ESD would be asked to confirm the ESD’s creation and authorize the imposition of the property tax rate.
The commissioners last examined the possibility of an ESD in early 2009 and turned it down at that time as being unfeasible.
