The Greenville City Council intends Tuesday to once again review and possibly vote on the latest proposed changes to the Greenville Towne Center development, amendments which have already met opposition from other city officials.
A public hearing is scheduled during the regular meeting, prior to the council’s vote on the proposal. The regular meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street. The council is also set to meet in a work session starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The proposal was previously reviewed by both the City of Greenville’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) Board and the Planning and Zoning Commission, both of which recommended denial of the changes to Planned Development-28.
Two years ago, apartments were allowed to be included under the planned development which for 10 years before had been designated primarily for “big box” retail use.
City of Greenville Community Development Director Steve Methven said there have been some tweaks made to the project with the latest proposal, which also would add two more acres to the site.
The original planned development approved by the city included a proposed layout for the almost 63 acres along Interstate 30, bounded by Center Point Lane and the Roy Warren Parkway which became known as the Greenville Towne Center.
In April 2019, developers informed the TIRZ board they had been unable to bring in major retail and proposed an amendment to allow multi-family development in a portion of the acreage.
The council later voted to approve the amended design plan, specifying that the multi-family housing only take up 12 acres of the development, and that all residential prospects continue to require a conditional use permit.
In addition to limiting the size of the multi-family housing component, the development standards were also raised in an effort to better ensure a more “upscale” project.
