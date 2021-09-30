The public is invited to participate in a ceremony in Royse City Friday morning as part of the process to provide a new home for an Army veteran.
Operation FINALLY HOME along with Trophy Signature Homes, a subsidiary of Green Brick Partners Inc., and MA Partners invite the local community to a Notes of Love event on Friday from 9-11 a.m. in Parkside Village, 1324 Black Canyon Ave. in Royse City.
The inspirational words of support and encouragement will be on the studs of the unfinished home of U.S. Army Specialist John Warren Endsley and family.
The community is asked to comply with CDC Covid-19 guidelines and practice social distancing in addition to wearing a mask at the Open House. The Endsley family will arrive around 11 a.m. to read the notes of encouragement left by their new neighbors.
The Endsley family was surprised with the news they were receiving the new mortgage-free home July 9, 2021. They thought they were taking part in an initial interview process with Operation FINALLY HOME and Trophy Signature Homes. Thinking the builder was delayed, they drove to the neighborhood to ‘look’ around and instead, they were met by the Patriot Guard who escorted them to the homesite for a special groundbreaking ceremony.
MA Partners was the seller of the land, which was developed by Green Brick Partners, Inc. Trophy Signature Homes will be contributing donations from business partners, along with the labor to build the home. Operation FINALLY HOME is providing the home mortgage free to the family through additional in-kind donations.
