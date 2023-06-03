The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the next step has been completed on a proposed realignment of U.S. 380 between Hunt County and the Dallas area.
TxDOT has issued a final environmental assessment (EA) for the proposed US 380 Farmersville Improvements project, and that the final EA is available for public review.
The proposed project would consist of the new location realignment of US 380 from CR 560 to CR 699 (Hunt County Line) in Collin County. The approved final EA is on file and available for inspection Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at TxDOT Dallas District Office, 4777 E. U.S. Highway 80, Mesquite or call 214-320-6625. It is also available online
TxDOT will issue a finding of no significant impact (FONSI) for this project no sooner than July 1, 30 days after the issuance of the notice of availability.
The EA is written in English. If an interpreter or document translator is necessary, one will be provided and special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs by contacting Madison Schein, TxDOT Dallas District Public Information Officer at 214-320-4483.
Be aware that advance notice is required as some services and accommodations may require time for TxDOT to arrange.
The proposed project would realign U.S. 380 on a new location a distance of approximately 7.6 miles. The existing U.S. 380 roadway would remain. The proposed new location realignment facility would be constructed as a six-lane divided roadway (three lanes in each direction separated by a median).
The proposed project would also include continuous, two to three lane one-way frontage roads with bicycle and pedestrian shared-use paths on both sides of the roadway. The proposed project would be constructed within a proposed ROW of approximately 270 to 542 feet wide.
The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require additional ROW and potentially displace three residences and five non-residential structures.
The job of widening the highway from two to four lanes through Hunt County began in the fall of 2007. Business U.S. 380, where it passed through Floyd, was abandoned in favor of a new path for the highway around the city.
