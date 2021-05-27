A Hunt County man has been sentenced to a lengthy term in state prison after pleading guilty to a domestic violence assault in December.
Mitchell David Peters, 24, Quinlan, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in February on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled individual with the intent to cause serious bodily injury, with a family violence finding, in connection with an incident which was reported to have occurred on Dec. 6, 2020. Peters was taken into custody the same day and remained in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bond.
The charge is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
Peters entered a plea of guilty Wednesday during a hearing in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench sentenced Peters to 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.
