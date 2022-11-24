While many shoppers wait all year for the bargains they can find on “Black Friday” and others scour Amazon on a daily basis, some local stores hope to attract shoppers this weekend to the annual “Small Business Saturday” promotion.
The upcoming Prairie Coffee Company and more local vendors are hosting a Makers Market between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at 2407 Lee Street in downtown Greenville.
Local makers and artisans are expected to offer a wide variety of gifts, including crocheted home decor, custom earrings, planters and succulents, coffee mugs, and more.
Renovations on the 10,000-square-foot building that once housed Muzzy’s Antiques Alley began in January and the owners, Robert and Sherry Hall of Greenville, anticipate a full opening of Prairie Coffee Company in a few weeks. Along with coffee, the shop will offer tea, chai, smoothies, Italian sodas, bakery and light breakfast/lunch fare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.