Hunt County was among several counties in the region which was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning early this morning, as a line of powerful and rapidly moving thunderstorms packing high winds crossed the area.
The storms also brought along a LOT of needed precipitation.
Much of North Central Texas was under a Tornado Watch through 7 a.m. Wednesday. No funnels were reported in the area, but shortly after 5 a.m., a line of severe thunderstorms was located between Honey Grove and Commerce, moving northeast at 55 mph.
Portions of Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Delta and Fannin counties were placed under severe thunderstorm warnings at 5:19 a.m., as the storms were reported to contain wind gusts of 60 mph.
The warnings were cancelled about 30 minutes later.
Majors Field Airport in Greenville recorded more than four inches of rain between 3:35 and 8:15 a.m. today, welcome precipitation for a region which has been listed under extreme drought conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.