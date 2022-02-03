Residents of Hunt County and Rockwall County awoke to an ice-covered landscape with downed three limbs, extremely slick roadways and scattered power outages.
As of 9 a.m., 1,498 Greenville residents were without power. Another 709 in Commerce, 398 in Quinlan, 1,181 in Rockwall/Royse City, and 671 customers in Caddo Mills were also without power. The failures are primarily due to ice-covered tree branches falling on power lines.
Across the whole of Hunt County, 8,884 electric customers of Oncor, Farmers Electric Co-op, and Texas New Mexico Power were without power. Across Rockwall County, the number stood at 1,482 customers.
Streets and roads in and around Hunt County were covered with ice as sleet began falling before 8 a.m. today. Authorities were requesting that people stay off the streets and roadways to keep non-essential travel to a minimum. In Greenville, street traffic was significantly lighter as many drivers heeded warnings to stay off the roads.
Schools across the region are closed today and most will also be closed tomorrow, as bitter cold temperatures are expected to descend on the area.
The winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. today, with precipitation expected to diminish this afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.