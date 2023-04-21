Students from the Quinlan FFA assisted as a gigantic American flag was unfurled and raised above the Hunt County Fairgrounds Friday afternoon as the Fair officially under way. The ceremony also included the Hunt County Veterans Honor Guard. The flag will remain throughout the run of the Fair, which continues until April 30.
The Fair is celebrating its 56th year and will be offering carnival rides, live music, food, creative arts, a kids zone, and more.
The Hunt County Fairgrounds are located at 9800 Jack Finney Blvd., Greenville. Tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 for kids before 8 p.m. and $20/$10 after 8 each night. Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon Saturdays and Sundays.
Armbands for all you can ride specials are available each night of the Fair. Details are available at https://www.huntcountyfair.net/p/2023-fair/tickets--deals2
Live music will be offered each night. Kicking off the first night of the Fair will be the Read Southall Band with special guest The Weathered Souls.
