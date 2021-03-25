The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is continuing river Flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a
* Flood Warning for the South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan.
* From late tonight to Friday morning.
* At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
tonight to a crest of 17.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will
then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening.
* Impact...At 18.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur.
Some farm and cattle industries will be flooded. Some rural roads
will be underwater. Water will be over the road and the FM 1565 bridge.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville.
* From late tonight to Friday morning.
* At 7:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just
after midnight tonight to a crest of 16.7 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.
* Impact...At 17.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A
few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach.
Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville.
