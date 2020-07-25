The city of Greenville has announced that a portion of Stonewall Street will be closed, starting Monday, for a reconstruction project:
Beginning Monday, the intersection of Stonewall and Poplar will be closed for construction until the end of August. Local residents will be accommodated to access their homes at all times. Traffic will be detoured on Eastland to Wesley. On Wesley they can proceed either north or south.
This is part of the total rebuild of Stonewall Street. Due to the location of the school, it was decided to reconstruct this intersection in its entirety in an effort not to disrupt school traffic when the schools reopen.
Once the intersection is completed, then construction will be one lane at a time with southbound traffic allowed to travel through the construction area. When the west lane is completed, then traffic will be diverted to the newly constructed southbound direction lane.
Attached is the Traffic Control Plan (TCP) for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.