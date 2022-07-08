There will be plenty of activities planned this summer at the city of Greenville parks.
The Parks and Recreation Department intends to conduct pop up events at each of the parks during the next few weeks, including chalk art, corn hole games, sports, scavenger hunts and much more.
The schedule for the program begins at Arnold Park, between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday; Graham Park between 9 and 11 a.m. July 12; Ja-Lu Park between 9 and 11 a.m. July 18; Warren Park between 9 and 11 a.m. July 25 and at Wright Park between 9 and 11 a.m. July 26.
Additional events are planned at the SportsPark between 6 and 8 p.m. July 28 and Oak Creek Park between 6 and 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
The series is scheduled to conclude at Greenville’s newest park, Austin Park in the 1700 block of Wesley Street, between 9 and 11 a.m. Aug. 11.
All of the events are free and open to the public. Additional information about the pop ups and about all of the activities from the Parks and Recreation Department is available by calling 903-457-2994 or online at https://greenvilletx.fun/
