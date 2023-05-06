The following are the polling locations for today’s primary elections in Hunt County:

• First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street, Caddo Mills City of Caddo Mills, Caddo Mills ISD, Community ISD

• Campbell Community Center, 115 West Main St., Campbell, Campbell ISD

• First United Methodist Church, 207 N. Fourth, Celeste, City of Celeste

• Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 S, Greenville, City of Greenville District 3, Greenville ISD Place 2

• Hawk Cove City Hall, 1585 Maria, Hawk Cove, City of Hawk Cove

• Lone Oak ISD Administration Building, 8162 Highway 69 S, Lone Oak, City of Lone Oak

• Faith Temple Baptist Church, 11214 FM 1565, Terrell, Town of Poetry

• Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 E. Main, Quinlan, Quinlan ISD

Union Valley Fire Department, 7965 FM 1565, Royse City, City of Union Valley

• Calvary Baptist Church, 711 Crockett Street, Wolfe City, City of Wolfe City, Wolfe City ISD

• Caddo Basin Special Utility District, 156 County Road 1118, Greenville, Caddo Basin SUD

