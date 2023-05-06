The following are the polling locations for today’s primary elections in Hunt County:
• First Baptist Church, 2503 First Street, Caddo Mills City of Caddo Mills, Caddo Mills ISD, Community ISD
• Campbell Community Center, 115 West Main St., Campbell, Campbell ISD
• First United Methodist Church, 207 N. Fourth, Celeste, City of Celeste
• Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Highway 69 S, Greenville, City of Greenville District 3, Greenville ISD Place 2
• Hawk Cove City Hall, 1585 Maria, Hawk Cove, City of Hawk Cove
• Lone Oak ISD Administration Building, 8162 Highway 69 S, Lone Oak, City of Lone Oak
• Faith Temple Baptist Church, 11214 FM 1565, Terrell, Town of Poetry
• Quinlan City Council Chambers, 104 E. Main, Quinlan, Quinlan ISD
Union Valley Fire Department, 7965 FM 1565, Royse City, City of Union Valley
• Calvary Baptist Church, 711 Crockett Street, Wolfe City, City of Wolfe City, Wolfe City ISD
• Caddo Basin Special Utility District, 156 County Road 1118, Greenville, Caddo Basin SUD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.