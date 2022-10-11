AUSTIN — Texans are more concerned about the future of the state than they were last year, according to a report by Texas 2036, a nonpartisan policy organization. The poll, released last week, surveyed 1,000 registered voters Sept. 6–11.
It found that at least 93% of Texans across the political spectrum expressed some level of concern of the direction the state is heading. Of that, 38% said they were “extremely concerned,” a rise from the 25% that said they believed the same last year. In addition, 29% said they were “very concerned” and 26% said they were “somewhat concerned.”
“When seven out of 10 Texas voters tell us that they are exceedingly concerned about the state’s future, they are sending a clear message that we need to direct our focus on the policies that matter most to their lives and livelihoods,” Texas 2036 President and CEO Margaret Spellings said in a statement. “Across party lines, there is clear civic demand for state action on crucial issues. This poll presents a clear roadmap for addressing the priorities we all share — a roadmap to a bright future for all Texans.”
Several other polls including one release by AARP Texas in late September and one by the University of Texas at Austin/Texas Politics Project released in July found this to also be true: Most Texans said they believe policies in the state are going in the wrong direction.
The Texas 2036 poll also found that most Texans, regardless of party affiliation, overwhelmingly agree on actions and investments that could be made to improve the state. This includes education and workforce development, infrastructure, public safety and health care affordability.
When asked how the state should allocate its predicted $27 billion general revenue surplus during the next legislative session, voters on average said that 20% should go toward public education, while fixing the electric grid and investing in property tax reduction took the next two levels of importance.
Additionally, nearly 90% of Texas voters believe it is important for the state to focus on increasing the number of post-secondary credentials while students are still in high school to ensure they graduate college- and career-ready.
And about 68% of Texas voters said they trust their local law enforcement, 83% say it would increase their confidence in law enforcement if lawmakers made it harder to rehire law enforcement officers who were previously fired for poor conduct, while 57% said it would increase their confidence “a lot.”
When it comes to addressing the teacher shortage, 79% said they support improving teacher pay across the board and 65% said they favored targeting Texas’ best teachers and prioritizing those who serve higher-need students for pay raises.
“The latest Texas Voter Poll shows that while Texans remain fiercely independent in their thinking, they are united around solutions that address the issues that will most impact our future,” Texas 2036’s Senior Vice President of Policy and Advocacy John Hryhorchuk said in a statement.
