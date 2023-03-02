AUSTIN — Border security remains a top priority among Texas voters, according to a new poll by the University of Texas at Austin/Texas Politics Project.
The poll, released Thursday, asked 1,200 Texas voters for their opinion on the biggest issues facing the state.
Nearly one-fourth said they believe the legislature should prioritize immigration and border security issues this session, including 49% of Republicans. Inflation, gun control, the economy and education rounded out the top five priorities, but none surpassed double digits in priority preference, the poll found.
“Border security still dominates the legislative priorities of Republican voters in the wake of the massive increase in state spending for border security over the last biennium,” said Jim Henson, executive director of the Texas Politics Project.
A preliminary state budget allocates $4 billion to border security over the next two years. That includes funding for multiple state agencies and Operation Lone Star, the state military operation on the Texas-Mexico border.
About 63% of Republicans said they believe the state is spending too little on border security while 48% of Democrats said the state is spending too much.
The poll found that while Democrats marked gun-related policies as their top priority, only 13% mentioned it as a top priority, proving that the issue is “much less salient among Democrats compared to the broader consensus among Republicans over the border,” Henson said.
The poll also found that when ranking issues, property taxes — a pillar of the conservative platform this session — has a low priority level among Texas voters.
Only 7% of Republicans named property taxes as their top priority, and only 4% of Texans overall, the poll found. Even so, 47% of Texas voters rated property taxes as having the greatest impact on their personal finances.
“In other words, once they are offered property tax reductions, many Texans will gladly take it, if it’s enough to notice,” Henson said. “But there’s little evidence of a major groundswell demanding such relief.”
When looking forward to 2024, most Texas Republicans continue to throw their support behind former president Donald Trump in the next presidential election. About 79% of Republicans said they viewed Trump favorably with 49% saying they view him very favorably.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was a close second in a potential presidential bid, with about 75% of Texas Republicans viewing DeSantis favorably and 50% saying they view him very favorable.
Additionally, Gov. Greg Abbott received the highest favorability rating among Republicans out of this group, at 85%, per poll data.
While most Texas Republicans viewed Trump favorable, only 56% said they believe he should run against and 33% said he should not.
Most Texas Democrats said they believe President Joe Biden should run again, with 45% in favor of his re-election bid and 38% against. The remainder did not respond, poll data shows. This is a rise from the previous UT poll that found that 42% of respondents thought Biden should run again.
“Partisans of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump remain lukewarm on the prospect of their party standard bearers carrying the flag again in 2024,” Henson said.
