A threat on the wall of a bathroom at Greenville High School prompted an increased law enforcement presence at the campus today.
Greenville Independent School District Police Chief Ramon Rodriguez issued the following notice to parents of high school students concerning the report:
Student and staff safety is always a top priority in GISD, and we are writing to let you know about an incident that occurred today at Greenville High School.
A student found a threatening message on a wall in the upstairs boys bathroom. It was immediately reported to high school administration. The campus is on heightened security alert, and out of an abundance of caution, outside visitors will not be admitted for the remainder of the day.
Greenville ISD police are on site and are investigating and closely monitoring the campus. We always take threats seriously.
We appreciate the student who provided the tip for recognizing the seriousness of the situation and reporting it immediately.
We believe there are always lessons to be learned in any situation. For that reason, we ask you to take the time to talk as a family about why safety is important and why making threats carries real consequences.
GISD has an anonymous tip line located on the GISD website. Tips may also be reported directly to GISD Police by calling 903-259-2664.
Thank you for working with us to keep our schools safe.
As of noon Tuesday, there had been no reports of any incidents occurring at the school and no one had been taken into custody.
