A local man has been charged with the repeated sexual assault of a child in Dallas County.
Brandon Lee Willis of Greenville was arrested Wednesday.
Officers with the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to 74 calls Wednesday, took two people into custody and filed five reports.
• Willis, 36, was taken into custody in the 1200 block of Cleveland on an outstanding warrant. Records from the Hunt County Detention Center indicate that Willis was booked into the jail on a charge of continuous sexual assault of a child, issued by the Garland Police Department, with a $300,000 bond set and was released to the agency.
• Tavon Andarius Jones of Greenville was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
