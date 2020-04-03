The Greenville Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting which left one man seriously wounded.
The department issued a statement reporting that at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to a call of an injured male in the 3000 block of Terrell Road. Officers arrived and found a male with a gunshot wound. A suspect, who remains unknown, left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was transported by helicopter to a hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The department said the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing and there’s no further information immediately available.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is being asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900 or Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.
