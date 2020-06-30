The Greenville Police Department is investigating a report of a shooting incident at Graham Park Monday.
Few details have been released, although the department issued a statement this afternoon, indicating a report was made Tuesday about a deadly conduct offense that occurred in the 800 block of Walnut Street on June 29. An unknown person or persons shot into a vehicle.
The statement did list any times for the shooting and did not mention whether anyone was inside the vehicle at the time or if anyone was injured.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the police department at 903-457-2900.
