The Greenville Police Department released a statement concerning last week’s vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the city:
On Dec. 21, 2021, at approximately 5:37 p.m. Greenville Police Officers were dispatched to a major crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 6800 block of Wesley Street. Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle, but the pedestrian left the scene. Officers located the pedestrian a short time later and was found to have severe injuries. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in the metroplex and is listed in stable condition at this time. The injured pedestrian’s identity will not be provided at this time. No charges are expected to be filed on the driver. The incident is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.