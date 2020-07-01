Officers with the Greenville Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests again Tuesday.
The department has made 18 arrests for the possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia since the morning of June 26.
Officers were dispatched to 94 calls, took four people into custody and filed 14 reports.
• Rebecca Leeann Gardner of Greenville was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in a Drug Free Zone.
• Gerardo Hernandez of Caddo Mills was taken into custody on a charge of possession of marijuana of less than four but more than two ounces in a Drug Free Zone.
• Raymond Arlis Rippy Jr. of Greenville was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram-cocaine.
• Justin Simon Wooten of Greenville was taken into custody on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana less than two ounces. Each of the charges were reported to be in a Drug Free Zone.
