The long Independence Day holiday weekend in Hunt County includes two benefit automobile shows and a Freedom Bash today, with multiple parades and fireworks on tap today, Sunday and Tuesday.
• CASA for Hunt County is hosting the Third Annual Charlotte Turner Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show fundraiser between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. today at Alliance Bank, 6609 Wesley Street in Greenville. The event will feature 13 classes of competition, with a Best of Show winner named in each division. The day is also expected to include food trucks, Kona Ice, raffles, trivia, merchandise vendors and more. The event is designed to raise money for the non-profit and honor long-time CASA volunteer and board member Charlotte Turner, who passed away in August 2019. Turner was a CASA volunteer advocate for Hunt County children in foster care from May 2011 through March 2017 and served on the Board of Directors from December 2015 until November 2018.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to CASA for Hunt County. Additional information is available at www.casaforhuntcounty.org
• The Otho Morgan American Legion Post 17 in Greenville will be hosting a Family Freedom Bash at the Legion headquarters, 4509 Moulton Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today. The free event will include a bounce house, water balloons, face painting, kids crafts and games with lunch provided.
• The City of Lone Oak is hosting an Independence Day Parade today. Lineup for the parade will begin at 8 a.m. at the elementary school. The parade will start at 9 a.m. and end at the City Hall. Entry fee is $10 with $20 for late entries for those entering the float contest, with the winners receiving a certificate toward the purchase of fireworks. First place is $100, second place is $50 and third place will receive a $25 certificate.
Entries not included in the contest can join the parade for free.
Those wanting additional information can contact Lone Oak City Hall at 903-217-6032.
• The City of East Tawakoni is hosting an independence Day Party in the park, starting at 1 p.m. today at the East Tawakoni City Park. Kids can decorate bikes at the library, the lineup at the park for the parade at 2:30 p.m. The parade begins at 3 p.m. and will pass through Whispering Oaks, Little Oaks, & Rabb Estates. At 4 p.m. there will be a DJ with music and games for kids and adults, $10 pulled pork sandwiches or cheeseburgers, as well as $5 hotdogs, includes drinks & cookie. Visitors can bring their own fireworks or watch the show at dusk.
• Lolly & Pops Health & Wellness Retail-Rental, 4089 Interstate 30 in Caddo Mills is hosting a grand opening and car show today. Events begin at 4 p.m. and include the all vehicle show, free hot dogs, kids zone, food trucks and a fireworks show. Registration for the all vehicle show is $20 and all proceeds will benefit Women In Need. Additional information is available by calling Sparkee at 903-259-2593 or at www.facebook.com/Gearheads4Christ.
SUNDAY
• The Commerce Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Independence Day celebration, starting at 6 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Park. There will be free music until 9:30 p.m. from Soulshine and the Heroes, with the fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. Kona Ice will also be available and admission is one canned food product per person for the local food pantry.
TUESDAY
There are several ways to celebrate the birth of the United States across Hunt County.
• The Park Street Fourth of July Parade is scheduled starting at 10 a.m. The parade begins at the east end of Park Street and proceeds west to the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church. The Park Street Historical Association is inviting visitors to bring chairs to sit along the sidewalks. No firearms or fireworks will be allowed during the parade, and parade organizers discourage throwing candy from floats for safety and litter reasons. Spectators are encouraged to honor the flag during the parade by standing, removing hats and paying respect. Visitors to the event are also asked to clean up after themselves following the parade.
The 2023 parade Grand Marshals will be sisters Patricia DeVeny, a Park Street resident for almost 50 years, and Sue Ann Harting, former mayor of Greenville.
A $50 charge is made to any entrants conducting political or commercial advertising. People wishing to advertise in the parade should bring a $50 check payable to the Park Street Historical Association. For additional information, call Coggins at 214-727-7375.
The Park Street Historical Association welcomes church groups, scout troops, and community service organizations to enter a float. The association requests everyone decorate floats and vehicles appropriately for the occasion featuring red, white, and blue decorations.
Additional information is available at www.parkstreetgreenville.org, or by calling Claire Coggins, the parade chairperson at 214-727-7375.
• The Park St. Baptist Church hosts a free pancake breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. July 4. Donations are appreciated.
• The city of Greenville Parks & Recreation hosts the annual Firecracker 5K Run starting on Park Street at 8 a.m. Medals and trophies will be awarded and the first 100 runners to register will receive a free T-shirt. Additional information is available at www.greenvilletx.fun or or by calling 457-2994.
• Immediately after the parade, Kavanaugh United Methodist Church hosts a patriotic program followed by complimentary watermelon.
• At dusk, the Parks & Recreation Department hosts the annual Bottle Rocket Bash at the Greenville SportsPark, featuring the area’s largest fireworks show, live music by the Big Daddy Band, food trucks, a Kid Zone and more. First-come-first-serve parking is available as well as limited reserved parking. Additional information is available at greenvilletx.fun or by calling 903-457-2994.
• Adriana Estates, 373 FM 1903, Greenville, is hosting a Fourth of July Fireworks, Fun and Fundraiser event, starting at 5 p.m. July 4. Donations will be accepted but are not required for entry. All money raised will go toward wheelchair ramps and handicap accessible equipment. The event is expected to include a fireworks extravaganza, live music by Brandon Bamburg, a petting zoo and pony rides, a bounce house and obstacle course, face painting, cornhole, outdoor games, snow cones and Italian ice and more. It is $50 per person to reserve the best third floor rooftop deck seats to the firework show and every other show in the area that you can enjoy from up there, with only 25 rooftop deck seats available. Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/adrianaestatestx
• Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 6801 Wesley Street in Greenville, is hosting a Party on the Plaza starting at 8 p.m. July 4. The church is offering free scoops Blue Bell ice cream to and those attending are asked to bring their own chair to watch the City of Greenville fireworks from the nearby SportsPark.
