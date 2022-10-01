Even as the Texas State Fair cranks up in Dallas this weekend, organizers of the Hunt County Fair are already making plans for next year’s big event.
The 2023 Hunt County Fair and Livestock Show is scheduled April 21-30 and will be celebrating its 56th year.
This year’s fair featured huge turnouts of visitors to the midway, live music concerts and the creative arts exhibits and set records during the Livestock Sale of Champions.
Tommy Thompson, the general superintendent of livestock for the past 12 years, said that when he began the job the sale would raise about $250,000 for 4-H and FFA kids in Hunt County.
Buyers for the 2022 sale collected $784,000, with the fair presenting approximately $12,000 in scholarships to help pay for students attending college or trade school.
The late Harold Payne purchased the “Fair Boss” statue, the fair’s official mascot, a few years after the fair began and donated it to the Hunt County Fair Association.
Those wanting additional information about plans for the 2023 Fair can contact fairmanager@huntcountyfair.net, call 903-454-1503 the fair or visit huntcountyfair.net
