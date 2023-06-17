City of Greenville officials intend to meet this week to consider taking the next steps toward creating the city’s next shopping center.
The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission is also scheduled to consider approving plats, or layouts, for another new residential subdivision and a proposed residential and commercial development.
The panel may also consider a request for a change in zoning to allow for the construction of a new convenience store and small retail site.
The commission is scheduled to meet starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street.
Among the items on the agenda is a request to approve a request for a final plat for KB Crossing II at 3602 Interstate 30.
The center, also known as the Kari Beth Crossing II, was where a new Cinemark Movie Theater and other businesses had been announced, including a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.
While there has been little news about Cinemark since an announcement in the summer of last year, Texas Roadhouse broke ground for its location in late May, with construction expected to begin sometime this month.
The commission is scheduled to consider approval of a preliminary plat request from Larry Ellis for the Ellis View Addition. The residential development is planned at 6112 Jack Finney Blvd.
Ellis recently updated his multiple developments in Greenville, including the status of Ellis Estates and Stonewood Estates. He said the 59 homes planned for the Ellis View subdivision will be in demand due to the addition’s proximity to L3Harris and other businesses and several nearby highways and thoroughfares.
“That’s going to be a sweet spot for us, and an easy home run,” Ellis said.
The commission is also scheduled to consider a preliminary plat for the Pinegates Village subdivision at 3301 Joe Ramsey Boulevard and a requested change in zoning from Single Family-1 to General Retail for 7700 Jack Finney Blvd. Developer Larry Jackson said he has been unable to develop the small lot at the northwest corner of Traders Rd. and Jack Finney for residential use, and now wants to add a convenience store and small retail center at the location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.